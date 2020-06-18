“Gary Valenciano to stage fundraising concert on Father’s Day”

Gary Valenciano is set to take the spotlight on Saturday as he holds another online fundraising concert in celebration of Father’s Day.

The show titled Faith, Hope, Love is for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program, the network’s donation platform for Filipinos affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Join me and let’s express our Kapamilya passion for all those struggling and in need with ‘FAITH, HOPE, LOVE,’” Gary, dubbed the Mr. Pure Energy, wrote on Instagram.

The concert will be streamed live on ABS-CBN’s Facebook page and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel on Saturday, June 20, at 9 p.m.

Apart from ABS-CBN Entertainment, viewers may also catch the show live on Star Music, MYX, MOR, and TFC’s social media platforms and on TFC channels.

Faith, Hope, Love is produced by ABS-CBN Music, Genesis Entertainment and Management Inc., TFC, and ABS-CBN Foundation.