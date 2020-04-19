“Gary Valenciano’s fundraising concert earns 2.3 million pesos in one night”

The proceeds of Gary Valenciano’s two-night digital concert will go to two charitable institutions.

On the first day of his two-night digital concert, Gary Valenciano raised a whopping 2.3 million pesos for the benefit of frontliners working in the medical field as well as those working in the service industry.

Streamed via his official Facebook page, Valenciano truly did not earn his moniker Mr. Pure Energy for no reason as he delivered electrifying performances even at the comfort of his own home.

The 55-year-old OPM icon, who marks his 37th anniversary in the industry with the said fundraising event, kicked-off his almost three-hour concert, dubbed “Hopeful,” with one of his most popular songs to date — “Hataw Na.“

Known for incorporating his faith with music, Gary V also sang anthems such as “Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos?” and “Gaya Ng Dati” and well-loved Gospel hymns “When I Hear Your Call” and “Break Me.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an anniversary concert without the songs that defined his almost four decades-long career as he performed timeless hits “Di Bale Na Lang,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Sa Yahweh,” and “Shout For Joy,” among others.

Watch the video below:

The proceeds of Gary Valenciano’s two-night digital concert will go to two charitable institutions namely Operation Blessing and Shining Light Foundation.

The second night of Gary Valenciano’s concert is happening later, April 19 on his official Facebook page.