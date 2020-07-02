“Gary Valenciano’s wife shares how ABS-CBN took care of her husband for the past 17 years”

Gary Valenciano’s wife, Angeli Pangilinan, also pointed out that ABS-CBN’s employees should not suffer from the alleged mistakes that the media giant has committed in the past.

Right after the Congressional hearing on ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise on Tuesday, June 30, Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano took to social media to express her support for ABS-CBN — the home network of the OPM icon for the past 17 years.

Slamming the behavior of the members of House of Representatives toward the bosses of ABS-CBN, she wrote: “Do our government officials have the right to shame bosses of a company that has won hundreds of awards including Best Employer in ASIA?”

Angeli also pointed out that despite her husband having been a contractor in ABS-CBN for nearly two decades, she said the company supported them during their darkest moments — including one when her husband had to go through a bypass operation.

“My own husband has been a contractor for 17 years & when he had a bypass they were there also helping us financially even if Gary was not an employee,” she stated.

Do our govt officials have the right to shame bosses of a company that has won hundreds of awards including Best Employer in ASIA? My own husband has been a contractor for 17 years& when he had a bypass they were there also helping us financially even if Gary was not an employee https://t.co/YDN6trJ76i — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) June 30, 2020

Angeli then went on to respond to the various messages she’s been receiving from netizens, saying she doesn’t understand the decisions of the government to go against ABS-CBN instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote: “During a pandemic, watching how these congressmen grilled Sir Gabby, Sir Carlo & Tita Cory as everyone calls her, it’s like shouldn’t we be attending to the COVID crisis?”

Thank u for your message. While we understand this, what I don’t understand is the sincerity of the exercise. During a pandemic, watching how these congressmen grilled Sir Gabby, Sir Carlo & Tita Cory as everyone calls her, it’s like shouldn’t we be attending to the Covid crisis? https://t.co/KRn1Dlm7qY — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) July 1, 2020

When told by a netizen about the mistakes that ABS-CBN has allegedly committed, she pointed out that all companies have their fair share of mistakes. Then again, she stressed that this should not mean the company’s employees should suffer from any of the mistakes that ABS-CBN has allegedly committed.

All companies have many problems and cases that they encounter in the course of doing business. He who has no sin as a company, cast the first stone. We have a very slow judicial system too. But does the problem of a group that has been settled merit thousands losing their jobs? https://t.co/JFmYN4lglY — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) July 1, 2020

“All companies have many problems and cases that they encounter in the course of doing business,” she stated.

She went on: “He who has no sin as a company, cast the first stone. We have a very slow judicial system too. But does the problem of a group that has been settled merit thousands losing their jobs?”