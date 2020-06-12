“Gary Valenciano’s wish for son Gab on his 32nd birthday: ‘You are so blessed’”

Gary Valenciano has nothing but words of strength and love for his youngest son Gab.

In his 32 years of existence, Gab Valenciano has already gone through a lot of life-changing experiences, from having three wedding ceremonies which ended in a short-lived marriage with Tricia Centenera, as well as admitting to several suicide attempts and suffering from bouts of depression. But Gab’s father Gary Valenciano, shared uplifting words for his youngest son in a special post on his Instagram account last June 11.

Gary wrote,

“You’re now 32 son. You’ve already gone through what most would rather not go through. You’ve been hit, you’ve been targeted, you’ve been judged and unforgiven in so many ways by people who don’t know much about who and what you really are. Yet here you are son…living with certain conditions that most will never fully understand; reaching out to those only you would understand.

“And that for me, tells me who you really are. You are so blessed son…much more than just being a Valenciano, but because of how God has chosen you despite all the bashing and hatred hurled at you, to shine with compassion for those in need.. Rarely have I come to your defense because it’s a waste of time trying to explain to those with no heart. But that is one thing you have so much of son…HEART!!! There’s one thing that God revealed to me recently during my time with Him and I’d like to share it with you.

“He isn’t after the perfection of our performance but the persistence of our pursuit…of Him. It was never promised to be an easy task to follow Jesus, son, but you have proven time and time again that you are passionate with the things you love and you are willing to persevere for those who mean so much to you. So let all others say what they want to…He sees your struggles and how you’ve chosen to cope with it…oh and He sees all of what those others do too. I know who He’s smiling on 🏼 🏼

Love you son. We all do. Have a happy happy happy bday k? I hope you feel my hug in your spirit. Can’t wait to see you again…soon!!!!”