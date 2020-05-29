Gas firms back LPG bill

AN association of petroleum companies is urging Congress to pass a bill regulating the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Independent Philippine Petroleum Companies Association (IPPCA) said it was strongly supporting Senate Bill 1188, or the “LPG Act,” which seeks to establish a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the LPG sector.

“The bill is principally geared to ensure the health, safety and security of LPG users, and address rampant industry malpractices, [such as] illegal refilling, which endangers consumers due to nonconforming safety standards, and shortchanging by underfiling the cylinders,” IPPCA President Fernando Martinez said.

“Appropriate penalties are enumerated with each prohibited act, which can discourage these rampant illegal practices,” he added.

According to Martinez, fires and explosions may continue unless existing laws on the LPG industry are overhauled.

“While March every year has been officially declared as Fire Prevention Month, [fires] caused by various sources, [including LPG-related fires and explosions], continue to happen and victimize thousands of Filipino households,” he said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who leads the Senate energy committee, said his sponsored bill intends to institute reforms in the industry; address concerns in health, safety, security and the environment; and ensure that consumer welfare remains paramount.

Under the measure, the Department of Energy (DoE) will be tasked to regulate, supervise and monitor LPG industry participants. It would also sharpen the department’s capacity to implement and ensure compliance with the quality and safety standards prescribed in the Philippine National Standards.

LPG players would be required to secure a license to operate for a specific activity before they begin commercial operations. The DoE will have the sole authority to issue such licenses, which will be valid for three years.

Violators will be fined between P5,000 and P10 million, depending on the offense.

Penalties also include the suspension of the license, permanent disqualification from engaging in any activity as an industry participant, impounding of LPG products and imprisonment, depending on the violation.

“The association similarly offered its help [to disseminate information] once the bill is enacted to help consumers minimized fire and explosions attributable to LPG use,” Martinez said.