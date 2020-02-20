Gatchalian: ABS-CBN franchise renewal bills must be prioritized

MANILA, Philippines — It isn’t fair for lawmakers to say that pending bills on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN are not considered a priority, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Thursday.

“Well, dapat gawin nilang priority ‘yan dahil malapit na yung expiration [ng franchise], at hindi naman fair para sabihin na hindi priority dahil alam nila na merong expiration yung franchise,” Gatchalian said during the Pandesal Forum in Kamuning, Quezon City.

(Well, they should set that as a priority because its expiration is nearing, and it isn’t fair to say that it is not a priority because they know that the franchise has an expiration.)

The House of Representatives has yet to tackle the pending bills seeking to renew the media giant’s franchise.

At one point, Speaker Alan Cayetano said that while hearings on the franchise renewal are important, they are “not that urgent” as ABS-CBN could still operate until 2022.

The “most fair” move, Gatchalian added, is that the issue on the franchise renewal be tackled. The Senate Public Services Committee will hold an inquiry on ABS-CBN’s franchise on Monday.

“At pinaka-fair dito, magkaroon ng pagdinig. Eh kung may pagkukulang, edi pag-usapan. Kung karapat-dapat na i-revoke, then pag-usapan. Kung kailangan i-renew, then pag-usapan,” Gatchalian said.

(The fairest [move] here is to have a hearing. If there are lapses, then let’s talk about it. If there is a need to revoke, then let’s talk about it. If there is a need for renewal, then let’s talk about it.)

“Pero kung hindi natin pag-usapan, walang gumagalaw, naka-tengga lang ay hindi fair ‘yan. Dahil meron ding may ari ang ABS-CBN at meron din mga nagta-trabaho dito at meron ding nage-enjoy sa entertainment value ng ABS-CBN,” he added.

(But if we won’t talk about it, no one’s moving, it’s just pending, then that’s not fair. Because ABS-CBN has owners and employees too, ABS-CBN also brings entertainment value.)

Gatchalian further said that he is “willing to listen” to those who are invited to the inquiry.

