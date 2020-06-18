Gatchalian: ‘Best’ for Duque to take time off during Ombudsman probe

MANILA, Philippines — It would be “best” for Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to take a leave of absence while the Ombudsman investigates him and other Department of Health (DOH) officials over alleged irregularities in the agency’s coronavirus response.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian offered this advice as he emphasized the importance of having an objective investigation into the matter.

“To make the investigation impartial, I think the best and the most appropriate thing to do is to take a leave of absence at the very least,” Gatchalian told reporters in an online media interview on Thursday.

“Because obviously you can influence the information that the Ombudsman will request from the agency. So, I think the most appropriate thing to do is to take a leave while the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said he directed the creation of investigating teams “who will jointly investigate alleged irregularities and anomalies committed by DOH officials and employees, including Health Sec. Francisco Duque, in relation to the response of the DOH during this pandemic.”

The investigation will focus on the alleged inaction in the release and processing of benefits and financial assistance for medical frontliners who either contracted COVID-19 or died of the disease, as well as the confusing and delayed reporting of COVID-19 related deaths and confirmed cases, according to the Ombudsman.

Gatchalian welcomed the probe, saying it would give the Filipino public a chance to know the truth on how funds were used in DOH’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s really about time to clear the air at malaman natin ‘yung katotohanan (and know the truth). I do support the investigation of the Ombudsman. This is to give us the information and to really know what’s happening,” he added.

‘Performance issue’

Asked whether the Ombudsman should also scrutinize how Duque and the rest of DOH handled the pandemic, Gatchalian said that it would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether or not he was satisfied with the performance of the agency.

“I think the Ombudsman will focus on the corruption issue, primarily. And the performance issue or the response issue, Presidente na ang magdi-dictate niyan, kung satisfied siya sa trabaho ng DOH o hindi,” the senator said.

(I think the Ombudsman will focus on the corruption issue, primarily. And the performance issue or the response issue, it is the President who will dictate if he was satisfied with the performance of the DOH or not).

“I think [the] performance issue is an administrative matter that the President has absolute authority on,” he added.

To recall, Gatchalian was among the 14 senators who earlier sought Duque’s “immediate” resignation for his “failure of leadership, negligence, (and) lack of foresight” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I signed the resignation resolution before because nakita ko na nasayang natin ‘yung oportunidad na mag-set up during the lull period, which is in January and February. Nagkukumahog lang tayo nung nandito na yung virus,” he went on.

(I signed the resignation resolution before because I saw that we wasted the opportunity to set up measures during the lull period, which is in January and February. When the virus entered the country, that was only the time when we started to scramble to contain the disease).

In a statement, DOH welcomed the investigation launched by the Ombudsman as the agency maintained that it has always been transparent in its COVID-19 response.

It also assured that it would “willingly cooperate” with authorities.

“DOH officials will willingly cooperate with the authorities to ensure utmost transparency throughout the duration of the investigation and beyond,” the department said.

