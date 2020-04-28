Gatchalian: Deport foreigner who confronted cop in Makati village

(He was arrogant. He should be deported immediately. Otherwise, our police will just be disparaged. That’s not right).

Gatchalian was replying to a tweet by former Senator JV Ejercito who issued the same call.

On Monday, a Makati City police officer attempted to arrest a foreigner identified as Javier Salvador Parra in front of his residence despite the absence of a warrant.

Prior to the incident, the two got into an altercation over the supposed violation of the foreigner’s house helper, who was watering the plants in front of the foreigner’s residence without a face mask on.

The police reportedly wanted to fine the housemaid P1,000 for the said violation but Parra questioned the need to pay the fine and argued that his helper was inside the residential property.

But according to a report from the Makati City Police, the housemaid was “outside perimeter property” when the incident happened.

Two videos of the incident between the cop and Parra circulated online with one video showing the latter throwing expletives and the other showed the police officer tackling the foreigner to the ground.

Earlier, Senator Panfilo Lacson said the Bureau of Immigration (BI) should look into the incident.

“The Bureau of Immigration may have to look into the matter. If a deportation proceeding is in order, they should act swiftly and decisively,” Lacson said in an earlier statement.

“Arrogance has no place in our country – especially so in a situation where either all of us win, or all of us lose to the COVID-19 threat,” he added.

