Gatchalian family donates P30-M worth of protective gear to frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday donated P30 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to frontliners as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the Philippines.

The senator turned over the donations to National Task Force COVID-19 chairman Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.

The shipment from Fujian, China, was transported by a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft, which landed at Villamor Air Base around 4 p.m. The shipment includes 20,000 sets of PPE; 3,000 face shields; 3,000 goggles; 100,000 gloves; 42,000 KN95 masks; and 500,000 surgical face masks.

Lorenzana thanked Gatchalian for the assistance.

“Napakalaking bagay po ito para sa ating fight against COVID. Binanggit nga kanina ni senator na nagpapasalamat siya sa aming contribution, kaunti lang po yung aming contribution, yung eroplano, gasolina, saka yung bayad sa mga piloto, compared sa mga ginatos nila para dito,” he said.

