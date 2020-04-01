Gatchalian: LGUs remain the ‘heavy-lifters of aid’ in Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian lamented how local government units (LGUs) remain to be the “heavy-lifters of aid” to families affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the senator noted that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far released only nearly 5 percent of the total worth of assistance given to affected families.

Half way into the ECQ, the LGUs remain to be the heavy-lifters of aid & assistance to our people. DSWD has only released 4.6% of the total worth of assistance given to affected families. With the gravity of this crisis, hindi na kakayanin ng LGUs saluhin ang problemang ito. pic.twitter.com/6YnOk68F3E — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) April 1, 2020

“Half way into the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), the LGUs remain to be the heavy-lifters of aid and assistance to our people,” Gatchalian said.

“DSWD has only released 4.6% of the total worth of assistance given to affected families. With the gravity of this crisis, hindi na kakayanin ng LGUs saluhin ang problemang ito,” he added.

Data from the DSWD Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) showed that a total of around P1.217 billion worth of assistance was provided to families affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country as of March 31, 2020.

DSWD DROMIC Report #23 on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID19) as of 31 March 2020, 6PM

Of the amount, around P56.2 million was provided by the DSWD while LGUs released around P1.15 billion in assistance.

Non-governmental organizations were able to provide over P1.47 million while donations coming from the private sector amounted to over P13.58 million.

Gatchalian then urged the DSWD and LGUs to “work hand-in-hand in providing food and assistance to our constituents.”

“Dapat sabay sila nagpla-plano kung ano ang ibibigay sa mga pamilya week-by-week or even day-by-day. Iisang gobyerno lang tayo. Iisa din ang pinagsisilbihan natin,” he added.

The entire of Luzon is currently placed under an enhanced community quarantine amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 2,084 COVID-19 cases, 88 of which have ended in deaths while 49 have already recovered.

