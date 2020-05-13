Gatchalian pushes reopening of factories

VALENZUELA Mayor Rex Gatchalian is batting for the reopening of all industries and factories in the city following the guidelines laid down by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Gatchalian expressed hope that all food factories and energy-based industries can reopen to jumpstart the local economy.

“It’s really important for us to know which industries and factories would be allowed to reopen so that we can jump-start our local economy which was hugely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gatchalian told The Manila Times

The city has over 4, 000 factories and industries.

The mayor stressed the need to restock groceries and supermarkets with new supplies.

He said energy-based industries should be allowed to reopen because most of them produce cables, regulators, wires and transformers, among others.

He reiterated that if factories and industries would be allowed to reopen, measures and protocols would be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Gatchalian said the Sangguniang Panlunsod (city council) crafted ‘new normal’ ordinances including measures that need to be followed by all establishments in Valenzuela. ARLIE O. CALALO