Gatchalian says DepEd still lacks preparation details for August class opening

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday expressed concern over the seeming lack of details in the preparation of the country’s basic education system for the looming shift to a “new normal” once school reopens on August 24.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, led a hearing with education officials, experts and stakeholders on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Philippine education sector as well as measures that could be taken to ensure learning continuity.

“To be honest, I get this sense na kulang sa detalye ang preparation ng DepEd considering na August 24 na ang pasukan which is three months from now. We are talking about 22 million public school learners and 5 million private school learners. Hindi madali ang preparation nito,” Gatchalian told reporters in an online interview after the hearing.

(To be honest, I get this sense that details on DepEd’s preparation is still lacking considering that classes will open on August 24, which is three months from now. We are talking about 22 million public school learners and 5 million private school learners. This will not be an easy preparation.)

“We have to make sure that all 27 million learners safe sila kung papasok sa eskwelahan. Kung ia-apply natin ang hybrid learning, matututo sila,” he added.

(We have to make sure that all 27 million learners are safe if they will return to school and if we apply hybrid learning, they will learn.)

Gatchalian said officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) failed to present a detailed plan on how it would implement a safe and effective learning for students under the “new normal” triggered by the health crisis.

“Three months is barely enough to make sure that we have the necessary tools to make sure the safety of our students and they be taught properly under the new normal,” he said.

“Yung sagot kanina sakin ay hindi kumpleto…Ang binigay lang nila ay broad strokes and framework pero kulang sa detalye,” he added.

(What they told me during the hearing was not complete…What they gave me was just broad strokes and framework but there’s not enough detail.)

The senator also cited a survey by the Asia Foundation which showed that only 15 percent of the country’s teachers are trained on alternative modes of learning, which uses TV, radio, and the internet to deliver education.

“So ibig sabihin, kung gagawa tayo ng hybrid learning, 15 percent lang ng teachers natin ang ready, 84 percent sinasabi nila hindi sila ready…Ang challenge dito ay to get all our teachers ready,” he said.

(So this means if we shift to hybrid learning, only 15 percent of our teachers will be ready while 84 percent are not. The challenge here is to get all our teachers ready.)

“That’s what I was pointing out earlier that we might think three months is a long time but if you talk about the training of teachers, buying equipment, getting the necessary medical tools, three months is barely enough time to make our school safe and get our teachers ready,” he added.

Gatchalian gave DepEd until the end of May to present to his committee details on measures it would take to ensure that both student and teachers are safe and that learning would continue amid the pandemic.

“There is no compromise. We have to make sure that we are ready that is why as early as now, fina-flag na namin ang DepEd na dapat maging ready at handa tayo (we are flagging DepEd that they should be prepared),” he said.

“All of these things should be made out in detail properly. Ang sabi nga ni Senator Nancy: ‘The devil is in the details.’ Conceptually, yes meron na pero ang detalye and readiness, no, wala pa tayo doon,” Gatchalian added.

(All of these things should be made out in detail properly. Like what Senator Nancy said: ‘The devil is in the details.’ Conceptually, we already have that but details and readiness, we are not yet there).

Senator Nancy Binay, a member of the basic education committee, also asked DepEd officials to come up with a “blue book” or manual that can guide teachers, students and parents on health protocols inside and outside the classroom.

Aside from the manual, Binay also urged DepEd and the Department of Health to have all teachers as well as school personnel tested for the coronavirus prior to the opening of classes.

DepEd earlier moved the opening of classes to August 24 and will be offering educators a “menu of learning delivery options” that include online and printed materials and use of different platforms.

As of Thursday afternoon, Philippine health officials have confirmed 11,876 COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the number, 2,337 have recovered while 790 have died.

