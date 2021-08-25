Gatchalian thumbs down proposal to limit mall, resto access to jabbed individuals

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said he disagreed with a proposal to limit access to malls and restaurants in Metro Manila to fully vaccinated individuals, saying this should be put off until there’s enough supply of vaccines.

“For now, it will be difficult because our vaccine stock is not sufficient. Many people want to be vaccinated but we do not have enough supply,” he said.

“Until such time we have more vaccines and there are still people who refuse to be inoculated, perhaps that’s the time we might consider the said proposal so we could convince everybody to be jabbed,” he added.

In Valenzuela City, for instance, the senator said the local government has a backlog of almost 300,000. While 52 percent of the target population already received the first dose, only 34 percent have been administered with the second dose.

“It is not that the people do not like to be vaccinated, there are no available vaccines and several LGUs (local government units) are asking for more supply. I have talked to several LGUs in the provinces who are complaining about vaccine stock. It is really insufficient,” Gatchalian said.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Metro Manila has led to the inoculation of 43.5 percent of eligible recipients or a total of 4,262,546 residents as of August 22.

Seventy-five percent of the whole eligible population of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been administered their first dose. Full vaccination of 50 percent of the qualified population can be achieved by the end of the month, according to Abalos.



Some business groups supported the idea of allowing only those fully vaccinated in restaurants, within mall premises, and other commercial establishments in the NCR to create safer bubbles that could control the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Gatchalian said he supports the idea if it’s meant to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“Let us admit it, vaccine hesitancy now is already low, if they cannot find ways on how they can be inoculated, this effort will be meaningless. The income of malls and restaurants will also not increase if there are less people vaccinated,” he added.