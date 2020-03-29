Gatchalian urges LGUS to set up isolation facilities

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian has urged all local government units (LGUs) to set up makeshift hospitals where patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) can be isolated to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The senator said that schools, dormitories and hotels can be utilized as isolation areas.

Gatchalian proposed that these temporary facilities be set up in wide, well-ventilated, and covered spaces like gymnasia, where tents can serve as isolation areas for persons under investigation (PUIs) and those who are recovering from the disease.

He cited Valenzuela City’s centralized isolation facilities at the Balai Banyuhay and Valenzuela Astrodome, which has modular tents and military cots for patient use. Balai Banyuhay, the city’s unused drug rehabilitation and treatment facility, has 100 beds.

Gatchalian called on the Department of Interior and Local Government to ensure that all villages comply with its directive to establish “Barangay Isolation Units” (BIUs) and mobilize Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT).

“Kailangang manguna ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan sa mga hakbang na tulad nito (Our local government units should initiate these kind of measures),” he said.

He warned that hospitals are now overwhelmed with the spike in Covid-19 cases straining medical facilities and triggering some to turn away patients.

He also cited the example of Wuhan, China, formerly the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which had 16 makeshift hospitals that treated 13,000 patients. These facilities have closed following a plunge in Wuhan’s cases.

South Korea, meanwhile, solved its bed shortage problem by reserving hospital beds for the acutely ill while putting less sick patients in dormitories. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO