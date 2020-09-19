Gatchalian warns of threat to energy security as Malampaya gas supply near depletion

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Saturday warned that there could be a threat to energy security in the country as supply from Malampaya natural gas field, second biggest source of electric power in Luzon, is near depletion.

“We’re racing against time. If we fail to act now, we could be experiencing anew a debilitating rotational brownout by 2024 once our power supply from the Malampaya gas field is depleted,” Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate committee on energy, said in a statement.

Gatchalian is calling for replacement fuel to prevent possible rotational brownouts once the Malampaya natural gas output continues to lessen.

Gatchalian also filed Senate Bill No. 1819 to seek for a national energy policy and framework to regulate the nation’s midstream natural gas industry.

“The proposed Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act will encourage private capital and foster an open and fair competitive market while at the same time ensure safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operation of LNG terminals,” he said.

