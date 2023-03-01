Gaw Capital Partners Recognized as ‘Firm of the Year: Japan’ at the PERE Global Awards 2022Gaw.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – Real estate private equity firmGaw Capital Partners is pleased to announce that it was named ‘Firm of the Year: Japan‘ at the PERE Global Awards 2022 after receiving the largest number of votes in a public ballot of the real estate industry.

Gaw Capital Partners was highlighted for the US$3 billion privatization of Office J-REIT Inc. and the acquisition of Japanese residential assets primarily in Tokyo and other major cities in Japan. The firm was also highlighted for its acquisition of IDC and logistics projects closed in Japan.

Ms. Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments of Gaw Capital Partners, said, “We are delighted to be recognized as ‘Firm of the Year: Japan’ at the PERE Global Awards 2022 and we would like to express our gratitude to our investors, partners, our dedicated team and PERE magazine.”

She added, “As we transition into the post-Covid era, 2022 presented us with growth opportunities across Asia arising from the behavioral change carried forward. As digital connectivity and agility become the new normal, we are well-positioned to seize the opportunity and unlock values in quality assets such as data centers and logistics properties. The award is a testament to our investors and partners’ faith in Gaw Capital’s expertise. We remain committed to carrying out value adding strategies on a diverse range of real estate assets across Asia Pacific and delivering consistent returns to our investors.”

Ms. Isabella Lo, Managing Director, Principal – Investments and Head of Japan, said, “We are honored to be recognized as Firm of the Year: Japan in 2022. Thanks to the support and trust from our partners, brokers, consultants, lenders and investors, we now manage $3.7 billion of assets in Japan with track record across office, retail, residential, hospitality, data centers and logistics. We look forward to working closely with our partners to collectively grow our businesses in Japan.”

The PERE Global Awards recognize significant achievements in the global real estate industry and is highly respected across the global real estate private equity industry.

