Gaw NP Industrial expands in Northern Vietnam, unveiling a 160,000 sq. m manufacturing and warehouse facility

Gaw NP Industrial is expanding its horizons with GNP Dong Van 3 – Industrial Center, a 160,000 sq. m ready-built factory and warehouse facility in Ha Nam province, a rising FDI hub in Northern Vietnam.

HANOI, Vietnam, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The project is empowered by Gaw NP Capital, a 200 USD million platform backed by Gaw Capital Partners, which is a global real estate private equity firm, a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally; along with NP Capital Partners, a reputable real estate firm with a strong network and development capability in Vietnam.

Situated in Dong Van 3 industrial park, Ha Nam province, GNP Dong Van 3 – Industrial Center provides state-of-the-art industrial facilities to cater the increased storage and production needs. Spaces are highly flexible and can evolve with business needs starting from 2,500 sq. m for ready-built factory and 9,100 sq. m for warehouse.

The ready-built factories and warehouses feature advanced fire prevention and fighting systems and completely open factory floor plans with no internal columns to maximize the operation capacity of manufacture. Tenants can also rely on all-in-one supporting facilities such as wide internal roads, 24/7 camera surveillance and on-duty security personnel, a truck court, a spacious parking area, and an integrated sewage treatment plant.

The site’s distinctive advantage lies in its strategic positioning at the heart of the North Central region. It provides convenient access to major routes, including National Highway 1A, Cau Gie-Ninh Binh Expressway, National Highway 38, and the North-South Expressway. Reaching Hanoi CBD within 45 minutes, 80 minutes to Noi Bai International Airport and 120 minutes to Hai Phong Sea Port, this strategic position as a transportation hub offers unparalleled benefits to businesses looking to establish a foothold in Vietnam.

GNP Dong Van 3, scheduled for handover in Q4 2023, is perfectly suited to cater the rising demand driven by the supply chain of neighboring industry leaders such as Honda, YKK, Wistron, Qisda, Seoul Semiconductor, and other manufacturing from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. In addition, tenants can take advantage of the robust population in Ha Nam province, providing a total labor force of nearly 480,000 people and 14,000 joining the workforce every year.

For further information, visit www.gawnpcapital.vn/industrial/

