Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan did not make the final round of the men’s 200-meter individual medley SM7 at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, August 27 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Gawilan clocked two minutes and 50.49 seconds, which was good for the fifth spot in heat 1 and ninth overall in the qualification phase.

However, only the top eight overall finishers in the 2-heat, 13-swimmer field advanced to the final round.