“Gaysorn Village”, an urban lifestyle complex in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong district, invites tourists to indulge in a unique experience with great offerings until 19 Feb

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gaysorn Village, an urban lifestyle village in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong shopping district, sets to offer a unique shopping and lifestyle experience with exciting promotional offers available from now to 19 February 2023 through three exceptional components – fashion, food and wellness.



Designed to bring new refined experience for life enhancement that is uniquely curated for each individual, Gaysorn Village aims to make Ratchaprasong district to become The best downtown lifestyle destination, ready for the rejuvenation of the economy and tourism sectors. According to many leading research firms, it is estimated that in 2023 there will be at least 20 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand or at a level that exceeds 60% of 2019. And Gaysorn Village is preparing a lot of exciting activities for every visitor.

For fashion component, Gaysorn Village is a gathering place for world-class fashion brands stores as well as active sports brands that brings together customers and designers into this unique space. For food component, it is a place where unique selections of Michelin-starred restaurants (Paste Bangkok, Ginza Sushi Ichi) and Omakase restaurants (Umi, Ginza Tenharu) meet an impressive list of international cuisines (HEI YIN, Burger & Lobster, Isola by Signor Sassi, and an authentic Thai-style restaurant called Provence). That is not to mention the one and only artisan wine bar named “Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar” is also located here. For wellness component, Gaysorn Village brings an urban retreat concept to the table, offering the best of healthy lifestyle especially in terms of enhancement of beauty at The Face Aesthetic and Hertitude Clinic.

Among many activities inside Gaysorn Village, there will be fabulous artwork and decorations under the concept of The Sky Forest of Fortune reflecting the imagination of a mysterious land floating above the clouds. Known as “Forest of Fortune”, this is where the white rabbits plant many good-luck citrus trees. With the help from those colorful butterflies, they bring pollen from a field of blooming flowers from Gaysorn Village to breed until it produces four varieties of oranges of fortune, namely Hope, Health, Wealth, and Happiness. The white rabbits can harvest and give them to the people of Gaysorn Village. It is like bringing good fortune from the sky to give to everyone who visits Gaysorn Village during this period.

In addition to fun experience that await, anyone wishes to have a good fortune, wealth and prosperity can visit Lakshmi Shrine on the rooftop of Gaysorn. Ratchaprasong district is famous for tourists around the world to come and pray for good fortune and fulfill wishes. Tourists can start by visiting Erawan Shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection to pay homage to Phra Phrom, the god of creation according to Hindu belief, to let Phra Phrom get rid of difficulties and obstacles and encourage fortune and success. Then, crossing over to Gaysorn to pay a visit to Lakshmi Shrine on the fourth floor. Known as the goddess of wealth and fortune, her power and spirit should bring good luck in wealth, fortune and business negotiations. To pay respect and pray to Lakshmi, tourists simply need 9 incense sticks with dark pink lotus blossoms, water or sugarcane juice, milk and five fruits. Red apple is a must for the one who wish for prosperity and luck in love.

At Gaysorn Village, tourist and visitors can experience a unique shopping experience at internationally renowned stores like Club 21, COMME des GARCONS, CDGCDGCDG and Diane Von Furstenberg. Visitors can also enjoy a day of relaxation at Gaysorn Urban Retreat, a wellness and beauty landmark in the heart of the city with leading wellness brands like Panpuri Wellness Spa and Onsen, Thann Sanctuary Signature Massage, Face Plus by Yamano and CRYO Stay Young. A special promotion is offered from now to 19 February 2023 at Gaysorn Village.

About Gaysorn Village

Located in the heart of the Ratchaprasong area, a commercial business center and a world-class shopping and tourist districts, Gaysorn Village features an office building, shopping complex, hotels and residences with direct walkways connecting all buildings and the Skytrain line on Sukhumvit Road. It hosts premium shops and flagship stores of leading fashion and lifestyle brands, including more than 30 world-class luxury brands such as CLUB 21 Multi-Label Women and Men, COMME des GARCONS (biggest branch in Thailand), Biyan, Acne Studios, Balmain, Erdem, Dries Van Noten, Jacquemus, Jil Sander, Johanna Ortiz, Junya Watanabe, Rochas, The Row, Thom Browne, Victoria Beckham, Yohji Yamamoto, CDGCDGCDG, Boss, BOYY, Bang & Olufsen (B&O) (high-end audio brands from Denmark), Marie France Van Damme, RIMOWA, Steinway & Sons. There are also a selection of restaurants and cafes with unique ones such as One&Only (the only branch in Thailand). There are also Michelin-star restaurants and casual fine-dining cafes and restaurants. The village is also a center of world-class innovations in health, beauty and wellness as well as a hub of exquisite luxury watches and collectibles, including a comprehensive service center.

