Gaze up: June Bootid meteor shower peaking on June 27

MANILA, Philippines – Another astronomical wonder, the June Bootid meteor shower. will light up the skies over the country this month.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said June Bootids will be active beginning June 22 until July 2, but its peak activity will take place on June 27 at around 7 p.m.

“The parent body responsible for this meteor shower is the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke. June Bootids will most likely put its best displays at 9 p.m.,” said Pagasa in its astronomical diary.

Although meteor showers are observable through the naked eye even without telescopes and binoculars, the first quarter moon may interfere with the observation of the event.

This, according to the state weather bureau, is why interested observers should choose a “dark observation site” that is preferably “away from city lights and under clear and moonless sky conditions” to maximize their viewing experience.

Meanwhile, another awaited astronomical event will happen on June 21, the summer solstice – an astronomical phenomenon responsible for marking the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

