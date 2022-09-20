GBA Innovation Summit Explores the Opportunities of Technology Innovation of Hong KongGBA-Innovation-Summit.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – Initiated and hosted by TusPark Hong Kong and InvestHK, GBA Innovation Summit, as the opening event of the 2022 StartmeupHK Festival, was successfully held online on September 5th, attracting 1300 registrants from 20+ regions and gaining 100,000 views online.

The GBA Innovation Summit is a one-day virtual summit providing a glimpse of the unleashed potentials and developments in the Greater Bay Area which enables innovators, business partners, governments, and all other stakeholders to connect with each other, exchange ideas and explore possibilities with conferences, business matching activities, exhibitions, etc.

The Summit brought together 46 speakers, who are experts and top business figures from international organizations like IFC, the United Nations, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, multinational corporations and new economy enterprises such as Microsoft, Google, New World Development, Lenovo Capital, China Resources, and TusStar VC. More than ten topics under the themes of Tech innovation, industry, and ESG were discussed in depth, covering the most recent and hotly debated areas of international science and technology development, as well as the entire value chain of innovation in the area.

Mr. Chan Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong emphasized the position of Hong Kong in the GBA area in the opening remarks of the summit. He said,the 14th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong to be an international center of science and technology. Over the past five years, the Hong Kong government has invested over 150 billion HKD in the development of innovation and technology or the incubation of startups. “We have created very favorable conditions through innovation and technology funds”, he also mentioned the establishment of the Inno Hong Kong research and development platform, including [email protected] InnoHK featuring medical technology and [email protected] featuring robotics and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the enlightening insights on the technology innovation development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area shared by the guest speakers, the Summit also hosted 101 virtual booths, VIP networking session, and other interactive sessions, where visitors met with world-class experts and scholars, venture capitalists, tech enterprises, and industry representatives, so as to match business needs with each other and seize potential opportunities.

To access more information, please visit here. https://www.gbainnovation.info/

