GBP remits energy fund to Iloilo

In the photo are (from left) Raulyn Armada, GBP community relations associate; Myra Riza Montelijao, external affairs officer; and Michael Guanco, community relations officer; Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas; and Randy Pastolero, executive assistant for power.

ONE with Iloilo City in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, Global Business Power Corporation (GBP) facilitated the immediate remittance of P15.32 million to the city government through Mayor Jerry Trenas in order to further boost and support its response during this state of public health emergency.

The amount represents Energy Regulations 1-94 (ER 1-94) Program funds or the share of Iloilo City from the electricity sales of GBP subsidiaries Panay Energy Development Corporation and Panay Power Corporation. The Department of Energy had issued Department Circular No. 2020-04-00080 allowing the utilization of ER1-94 funds for Covid-19 response to help local government units in their fight against the pandemic in accordance with the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act. Projects include access to protective personal equipment (PPE) for frontliners, essentials and mass testing.