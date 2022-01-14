GBS And Media OutReach Further Expand News Content Partnership In Vietnam To Enrich Corporate News For their Readers GBS logo.jpg

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 14 January 2022 – Media OutReach Newswire and GBS have expanded their news content partnership to further enrich GBS’s media assets by providing corporate news releases in conjunction with the launch of their 3 media news sites in Vietnam:-

“Media OutReach and GBS have been news release content partners over the past few years on the fast-growing media news sites: Vietnam Insider, Vietnam Star and Asia Insider. When launching the three media news sites, naturally, we would want to extend the partnership as we trust the high quality and authentic real-time corporate news releases from Media OutReach Newswire and its clients from across the Asia Pacific and globally.”, said Mr. Dung Duong, the founder of GBS.

“We would like to congratulate GBS for their continuous investments in establishing new media news sites that cater to the information needs of their Vietnamese readers and in so providing further insights to the international business community that would like to establish their business in Vietnam. This new partnership between Media OutReach Newswire and GBS is another step forward in deepening of trust between partners and our joint efforts to offer quality corporate business news from the Asia Pacific and globally to their readers in Vietnam and globally”, says Ms. Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach.

Media OutReach Newswire is a trusted press release distribution agency in the Asia Pacific as well as globally. The newswire service helps companies to distribute their corporate press releases in multi-language and multimedia formats to targeted journalists from newspapers, online media, magazines, trade publications, terminals, and broadcast media, including influencers.

Playing a crucial role in the news cycle by being the critical link between news makers (companies) and news producers (the media), Media OutReach is proud to have earned the reputation as the expert press release distribution company for the Asia Pacific region. It is the only press release distribution agency that owns its own distribution network of 140,000 journalists covering 400 news trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and secure guaranteed online news posting to more than 480 online news websites. Media OutReach Newswire’s press release distribution and reporting are regarded as one of the best in the newswire industry.