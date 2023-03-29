GBS Simplifies Foreign Business Registration in Vietnam with New One-Stop-Shop ServiceGBS.jpg

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Global Business Services LLC (GBS) is a business law firm just introduced its one-stop-shop solution for foreign investors looking to register their businesses in Vietnam. With GBS, foreign investors can set up their businesses in Vietnam without finding the company registration process daunting and time-consuming.

GBS offers a comprehensive service that includes key business registrations such as the investment registration certificate (IRC) and enterprise registration certificate (ERC), tax registrations, opening bank accounts, and more, all in one place. There is no need to contact multiple agencies or navigate complex bureaucracy. Additionally, GBS provides an all-in-one compliance solution that simplifies the process and ensures that foreign businesses operate legally in Vietnam without incurring any fines.

Sophie Dao, the senior partner at GBS, stated that “forming your company in Vietnam as a foreign investor is a lengthy process, and you’ll need to have all the necessary information at hand. Deciding to launch your own business in Vietnam is hard enough. GBS takes what is often a big headache of incorporation for founders and simplifies the process into an efficient, personalized one-stop-shop.”

Alexander Wood, an Australian entrepreneur, also shared similar sentiments, stating that “GBS provides a personalized and headache-free experience for incorporating your business in Vietnam. I highly recommend their services to anyone who wants to start a business in Vietnam.”

Founded in 2002, GBS has become one of the most prestigious business law firms in Vietnam, with a network in Asia and Europe regions. As a company formation agency, GBS offers its services at an effective cost and even provides cashback in credit if investors use related services with them.

To learn more about how GBS can help you start your business and succeed in Vietnam, please contact Ms. Sophie Dao at [email protected], hotline/WhatsApp/Viber/iMessage: +84903189033, or visit the company’s website at https://gbs.com.vn.

Hashtag: #GBS

