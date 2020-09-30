GCash delays implementation of bank transfer fees

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet application GCash has decided to delay the placement of fees for bank transfers, moving it to a month after the initial scheduled date of October 1.
According to a post on GCash’s website on Wednesday, the P15 fee required for bank transfers would be effective November 1.
The message was contained in the help center site which focuses on the list of fees that a user may encounter while using GCash.
Recently, it was reported that GCash, other mobile wallet apps, and even online banking apps would start collecting bank transfer fees by October 1. However, this has prompted complaints from users, especially from people who use GCash for their financial dealings and businesses. [ac]
