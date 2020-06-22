GCash transactions soar by 700% in May

Globe Telecom on Monday said e-wallet GCash recorded a 700-percent surge in transactions last May as the pandemic forces more Filipinos to depend on digital finance.

In a statement, the telco said that as the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continues to linger in the country, Filipinos have embraced digital solutions to protect themselves.

Bank cash-in, which includes Instapay, and online payments to Google, Apple, Lazada and various other merchants surged by 700 percent during the period over last year, Globe said.

“The pandemic has forced all of us to adopt digital solutions such as GCash to protect us from contracting the virus. The steady uptrend on transactions using GCash shows that Filipinos are now being more dependent on digital solutions,” GCash President and Chief Executive Officer Martha Sazon was quoted as saying in the statement.

“GCash is empowering Filipinos to do more with less through our best-in-class platform. Through GCash, we are helping stir up economic activity by bringing merchants and consumers closer, at least digitally,” Sazon added.

GCredit, a digital credit facility available for GCash users, also gained traction during the pandemic as “users extend their budgets for their groceries and payment for their utility bills.”

Since its first introduction in the market last March 2018, GCredit, in partnership with CIMB Bank Philippines, has served 550,000 customers, disbursing roughly P5 billion.

The mobile wallet is operated by Mynt, which is a partnership between Globe Telecom, Ayala Corp. and Ant Financial.