GCTA witnesses released after months in Senate protective custody

MANILA, Philippines — Two witnesses who revealed the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) for sale scheme inside the New Bilibid Prison have been ordered released after more than four months in the protective custody of the Senate.

In a release order, a copy of which was furnished to media by the office of Senator Richard Gordon, the Committee on Justice and Human Rights ordered: “The immediate release of Mr. Godfrey Gamboa and Yolanda Camilon” pursuant to the completion and termination of the committee’s hearings.

Gordon chairs the said the committee which conducted a series of hearings on the implementation of the controversial GCTA law.

“The Sergeant-At-Arms is hereby directed to carry out and implement this Order,” the document, dated January 21, 2019, further read.

It was on September 5, 2019 when the committee ordered the Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms to “detain” Gamboa and Camilon “for protection and to ensure their attendance of the committee’s hearings.”

