GDS partners with DCConnect to deliver advanced connectivity solutions, strengthening GDS’ presence in Southeast Asia and beyond

Partnership to provide international customers with extended connectivity

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GDS, a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers, announced a partnership with DCConnect, a prominent Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology provider. By signing a memorandum of understating (MoU) with DCConnect, both parties will jointly develop innovative Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions for customers across the Greater China, Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. GDS has moved forward to offer high quality automated network services to its customers, and to expand its presence in Southeast Asia (SEA) and the rest of the world.

Thanks to GDS’ total IT infrastructure solutions and DCConnect’s capabilities on connectivity automation, the new partnership enables GDS to offer high-quality data center interconnection solutions to customers and allows them to benefit from seamless global connectivity, faster speed to market, higher cost-efficiencies, and rapid provisioning with advanced technology. Through this strategic alliance, both parties will co-create three innovative automated connectivity solutions, namely Virtual Cross Connect, GDS Network Automation and GDS Global Marketplace.

GDS, with its overseas operations headquartered in Singapore, serves as a bridge to connect customers from SEA to the rest of the world. The strategic alliance with DCConnect will empower GDS’ customers the ability to enjoy an extensive global network in over 1,000 data centers across 61 countries. The new solutions will facilitate enterprises to expand their businesses to the world and achieve global connectivity with single-point management.

“We value the DCConnect’s capabilities on connectivity automation with impressive technology. We believe this will benefit GDS customers by offering innovative solutions and technology to support the advanced connectivity services. Through our partnership with DCConnect, we enable our customers to have on-demand connectivity to data centers, network resources and cloud services globally.” said Jamie Khoo, the Chief Operating Officer of GDS.

“GDS and DCConnect are working hand-in-hand to ensure the Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions are delivered smoothly,” said Charmond Tsang, the Chief Commercial Officer of DCConnect. “Our mission is to leverage advanced SDN to create the autonomous network ecosystem the partners are incentivized to involve, connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges”.

SEA’s digital economy continues to thrive, leading to a stronger demand for digital infrastructure and the need for global connectivity that facilitates digital infrastructure development. Following GDS’ S-J-B (Singapore-Johor-Batam) strategy, including developing hyperscale data center projects in Nusajaya Tech Park in Johor, Malaysia and Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, Indonesia, the partnership with DCConnect has marked another key milestone in driving the prosperity of SEA’s digital economy and highlights the company’s continued vision to expand beyond colocation services in SEA to an all-rounded IT solution, encompassing colocation services, network and cloud connectivity.

The partnership creates more opportunities and confidence for GDS to continue to improve and expand its data center platform and substantiates its commitment in supporting customers’ digital transformation. Looking ahead, building upon the key advantage of our well-established data center platform in China, GDS will persist to strengthen high quality services to SEA and global customers, and to support the rapid development of SEA’s digital economy.

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds, operates and transfers data centers at other locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 21-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

About DCConnect

As one of the recognized brands in the industry, DCConnect leverages advanced SDN and blockchain technology to create the first autonomous network ecosystem whereby the partners are incentivized to involve and connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges. DCConnect’s solution was further enhanced and extended by the implementation of more than 1,000 Data Center PoPs in North America, Europe, APAC, SE Asia and MENA via selected partners, and access to over 61 countries. For more details, please visit our website https://www.dcconnectglobal.com/