SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss today announced that Gear Awakening and Family Blessings have been added to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now use these new systems to become more powerful by further enhancing their gear and quickly leveling up their alternate characters.



Gear Awakening and Family Blessings Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

Starting today, Adventures who have ascended their characters can use the Gear Awakening system to acquire stronger gear. Once Adventurers awaken their gear, they can also apply Awakened Enchantments to them, which will give advanced Attack or Defense buffs.

The Family Blessings system is also available now in Black Desert Mobile. This new EXP buff system will help Adventurers grow their alternate characters much faster. It will be applied when Adventurers play with a character that is not the highest-level character in their Family. The buff will be effective until the level of the alternate character reaches the level of the strongest character.

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200616/2832081-1?lang=0