Gearing up for mobile number portability a delicate process — DICT Usec
MANILA, Philippines — Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. said that gearing up for the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability Act will be a “very delicate” process, citing privacy and cybersecurity issues.
In an interview with Radyo Inquirer on Friday, Rio said the three telecommunication players in the country—PLDT Inc., Globe Telecom and Dito Telecommunity—have already tapped an “experienced” US service provider to become the country’s mobile number portability service provider.
“Ang nakuha nila is a US provider and technically it will take mga at least 12 months po para sa testing bago ho ito ay maging operationally implemented so hindi kaagad-agad ito,” he said.
(They tapped a US provider and technically it will take at least around 12 months for the testing before it can be operationally implemented, so this is will take some time).
“Gagawin muna yung platform to our conditions dito sa Pilipinas and then tetestingin pa ito no because very delicate ho ito kasi [it involves] privacy issues, cybersecurity issues,” he added.
(The platform will be set up within the conditions here in the Philippines and then it will be tested because this is very delicate since it involves privacy issues, cybersecurity issues).
The three telcos earlier revealed that they picked US-based Syniverse to act as the mobile number portability service provider.
Syniverse will act as the clearinghouse, a role that includes providing number portability services for the telcos and also to secure and maintain the database of numbers and other related records.
“’Yung number natin more or less identity na natin ho ‘yan e. So kailangan ingatan mo ‘yan… ‘yung mga detalye ng ating mga data that is associated with that number kasi minsan ‘di ba ho yung telco number natin dun ho naka-file ‘yung ating mga banking accounts, naka-link ho doon. In other words, pwede ho tayong mag-withdraw, magbayad using that number no, so dapat ho alagaan ‘yan,” Rio went on.
(Our mobile number has become more or less our identity. So we need to protect the details of the data that is associated with that number because there are instances when our banking accounts are linked to our mobile number. In other words, we can withdraw cash or make payments using that number. So we need to take care of it).
“Kaya nga ho hindi ho basta basta gagawin yung platform na ‘yan, it will take some time. Pero ito na ho naumpisahan na ng mga telcos natin,” he said.
(That’s why the platform could not be done hastily, it will take some time. But the telcos are already starting).
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Mobile Number Portability Act into law last February 8.
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has also earlier issued the law’s implementing rules and regulations.
The law would allow subscribers to keep their mobile phone number for life even if they change networks.
Edited by JE
