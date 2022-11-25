Geberit and Charm Group Forges Strategic Cooperation for Hospitality and Residential Projects in Vietnam

Solidifying the union between the two industry leaders, the signing ceremony of MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was held in November 2022.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Geberit Group, the European market leader of sanitary products, have been chosen by Vietnam giants, Charm Group, as the preferred brand of sanitary appliances to be installed in their high-end residential and resort/hospitality projects in the near future. This strategic partnership aims to elevate Charm Group’s high-profile brand lines Charm City and Charm Resort, which focuses on high-end apartments, villas, and exclusive resorts.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was held at Charm Group headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23, 2022.

“The signing event between Geberit and Charm Group marked the beginning of a powerful partnership and a signal to the market that we are here to deliver on our promise of creating architectural masterpieces. By partnering with a company who is not only a renowned leader in their field, but also a constantly innovating company that focuses on issues such as sustainability, efficiency, and aesthetics, we are upholding the high standards we demand from ourselves and our partners,” said Mrs. Lieu Thi Phuong, CEO of Charm Group.

Currently, one of the biggest challenges facing the Charm projects is to fulfill contemporary buildings’ ever-higher requirements to achieve a balance between aesthetics, efficiency, and sustainability. With the market preference moving towards favoring “green” and sustainable projects in recent years, a vital factor in achieving this balance is the presence of efficient sanitary products such as concealed cisterns and ceramics in buildings.

“Geberit’s products, and our experience in creating aesthetically pleasing bathrooms, will allow Charm Group the opportunity to create more value and excellence for their customers which is in line with their strict philosophy. We are expecting great things from this partnership,” said David Lee, Sales Director of Geberit South East Asia.

With Geberit’s renowned intelligent designs in their products backed with years of experience and research, this partnership is projected to deliver higher quality, more efficient and functional premium living spaces to the Vietnamese market.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology, bathroom ceramics and implementation design.

The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2021. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

About Charm Group

Charm Group is a conglomerate of companies that have built and developed a multi-industry ecosystem with involvements in jewelry, agricultural products, mining, trade services and in recent years, real estate.

Pursuing the philosophy of perfection in creating architectural masterpieces, Charm Group has implemented a methodical process from concept ideation, construction and operation to produce high-class real estate products. Charm Group’s projects are associated with profitable terrain, natural highlights in landscape, quality construction, luxurious and first-rate facilities for residents.

All of Charm Group’s projects aim to contribute to Vietnam’s growth, improving the face of urban areas and bringing Vietnam’s tourism to an international standard.