Geberit at the ISH 2023

Experience innovative sanitary solutions live.

RAPPERSWIL-JONA, Switzerland, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sanitary manufacturer Geberit is delighted to announce their attendance at ISH in Frankfurt am Main (DE), the world’s leading trade fair for the water, heat, and air sectors, from 13-17 March in Hall 4.0 at Stand B06. At ISH 2023, Geberit will show its latest product innovations and solutions on how sanitary products can be cleverly connected with building services.



At the ISH in Frankfurt, new products will be presented, such as the Geberit Option illuminated mirrors. These are now available in new colours, shapes and sizes.

New products will be presented at the ISH in Frankfurt, such as the Geberit Option illuminated mirrors. These are now available in new colors, shapes, and sizes.

“Geberit is represented at the ISH to make personal contact with customers and visitors,” says Michael Allenspach, Managing Director at Geberit in North & South East Asia. “We are presenting our innovations and want visitors to be able to experience them. The highlight is the flush-out test on the new Geberit Acanto WC with TurboFlush.”

Convincing through functionality and design

Geberit has been optimizing the entire water path from the cistern to the WC and into the drainage pipe for decades. To this end, the company develops innovative solutions and products at the cutting edge of technology.

The Geberit WC Duofix installation system includes the concealed cistern, the Sigma70 actuator plate, and the Geberit Acanto WC, with the best performance achieved when the individual elements interact. The Geberit WC Duofix installation system also meets the highest requirements of installation specialists and bathroom users. Trade fair visitors can experience the WC system live at the Geberit stand B06 in hall 4.0, while visitors can see the Geberit WC system through a flush-out test and installation.

Innovations for bathroom design

Visitors to the ISH can look forward to further innovations in bathroom equipment: Among other things, Geberit has optimized the Acanto WC, which now features a more efficient and quieter flush. The Sigma70 actuator plate creates a visual highlight in the bathroom thanks to new colors and materials.

Also, the Geberit Option illuminated mirror is available in new colors, shapes, and sizes. In addition, the lighting concept of the mirrors and mirror cabinets has been revised, and the color temperature has been adjusted.

Future products will be available in various fashionable colors, including the mirror cabinet and the Geberit ONE series washbasin, available in Matt Black. Meanwhile, the new CleanLine50 shower channel impresses with its slim, elegant design and intelligent function: thanks to the integrated slope, the shower water is drained even faster.

Geberit Connect

Geberit will also showcase digital and intelligent connectivity solutions with Geberit Connect, a concept that digitally networks various sanitary products; the clean expert enables holistic and economic management of sanitary installations.

“In addition to many new products from the classic sanitary sector, we will also be presenting the Geberit Connect concept for digital networking of sanitary installations for the first time at ISH 2023 – an area in which we are doing real pioneering work. It is therefore worthwhile for construction stakeholders of all kinds to visit the Geberit stand at ISH and experience and test the products live,” added Michael Allenspach.

Geberit Academy

Visitors can visit the Geberit Academy at the exhibition stand, where experts will demonstrate the new products, including installation with the new Geberit WC system and its numerous advantages. In addition, interested visitors can participate in short presentations, for example, Geberit Masterfix, the flush valve type 212, the EFF3 installation system, and the new Geberit Acanto WC.

Those who prefer to try out products can do so at the unique assembly tables. Visitors to the stand can get hands-on with products such as the EFF3 system or the Geberit FlowFit supply system.

ISH visitors are welcome to join Geberit from 13-17 March in Hall 4.0 at Stand B06 to learn more about their leading sanitary products and solutions.

About Geberit

The globally active Geberit Group is the European market leader for sanitary products. Geberit has a solid local presence in most European countries and can therefore offer unique added value in the area of clean technology as well as in the area of bathroom ceramics. The manufacturing capacities comprise 26 production plants, 4 of which are overseas. The Group headquarters is located in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With approximately 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit achieved net sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2022. Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been an SMI (Swiss Market Index) component since 2012.