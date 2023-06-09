Geberit Unveils Innovative Sigma70 Actuator Plate with Elegant Design and Precise Mechanism for a Stylish Bathroom Upgrade

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Geberit, a renowned world market leader in sanitary products, introduces the new Sigma70 actuator plate into its collection of bathroom products. This innovative actuator plate stands for minimalist, floating design, and the highest aesthetic standards. It is characterized by a highly precise mechanism as well as architectural colours and materials.



“Geberit aims to provide not only elegant and modern bathroom solutions but also to ensure ease of use for consumers,” said Elaine Naveen, Head of Marketing and Product Management of Geberit North and Southeast Asia. “The reliable mechanical flush actuation of the Sigma70 actuator plate guarantees simple and intuitive operation, making it a suitable choice for any bathroom.”

A precise design for modern bathrooms

The Sigma70 actuator plate is a reliable and functional addition to any modern bathroom that is aesthetically delightful to both homeowners and interior designers alike. One of Sigma70’s outstanding features is its frameless and minimalist design. The design is enhanced by the slightly curved convex shape that creates a floating character to complement any décor.

This design is made possible by the tried-and-tested mechanism of two separate buttons on the plate that are precisely coordinated to activate a water-saving dual flush. This ensures easy use and installation through a coordinated activation of a dual flush system. Despite the two separate buttons, the surface of the plate appears homogenous as if it were cast from a single mould.



The new Geberit Sigma70 actuator plate complements modern bathroom decors, making it a versatile choice for homeowners and designers looking for a stylish and functional addition to the bathroom.

Enhance bathroom designs with a wide range of colours and materials

Furthermore, the pared-down design harmonizes with different colours and materials. It complements modern bathroom decors, making it a versatile choice for homeowners and designers looking for a stylish and functional addition to the bathroom.

In addition to the glass colours – white, black, sand grey and lava – and brushed stainless steel models, the Sigma70 actuator plate is also available in matt black and matt white metal as well as red gold, black, chrome, and brass stainless steel.

“With the new release of the Sigma70, Geberit aims to offer homeowners and designers the freedom to create a personalized and cohesive bathroom space that perfectly fits any style and preferences,” concluded Elaine.

Discover the elegance of the new Geberit Sigma70 actuator plate. For more information, visit the official Geberit website at https://www.geberit.com.sg/.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2022. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.