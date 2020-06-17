Geek+ announces final closing of over USD$200 million Series C funding round

BEIJING, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Geek+, a global provider of advanced robotics for logistics, announces it closed its Series C funding round at over USD $200 million in early 2020. Geek+ continues to lead the industry with the largest fundraising to date, following a USD $150 million B series in November 2018, already the largest in the industry.

C1 was led by GGV Capital, D1 Capital Partners along with Warburg Pincus in Summer 2019, while C2, finalized earlier this year, was led by V Fund, along with Redview Capital and Vertex Ventures.

Yong Zheng, Founder & CEO at Geek+ commented: “We are thankful for the confidence our investors have in the Geek+ vision, strategy and the broad commercial applications of our products. Our robotics solutions already create real and visible business returns for nearly 300 companies worldwide. We are proud of our achievements, confident in our continued growth and the depth of innovation and commercial application still to be explored for logistics robots. We know AMRs to be the future of the global logistics, and are pleased with the investors’ confidence in their market prospects.”

Geek+ will focus on deploying its CARE strategy: bringing concrete, immediate and long-term value to Customers with efficient, flexible and scalable solutions, developing innovative AI applications to robotics and software in logistics, ramping up Robot-as-a-Service as an accessible business model for businesses and increasing relationships with technology and logistics ecosystem partners to lead the new digital supply chain.

Geek+ is the world’s largest AMR Company, with over 10,000 robots deployed worldwide, 300 customers and projects in over 20 countries. Global customers include Fortune 500 companies in retail, apparel, ecommerce, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical and 3PL. Geek+ has won the RBR50 innovation award for two consecutive years, in 2019 and 2020, which selects the world’s top 50 robotics companies.

Founded in 2015, Geek+ is currently the only AMR provider that develops a full range of logistics robots covering all robotics categories and scenarios in both warehousing and factory environments. The company uses artificial intelligence and advanced robotics technologies to create efficient, flexible, and reliable logistics robot solutions that help businesses improve efficiency and realize intelligent and flexible transformation of their supply chain.

These include Goods-to-Person Picking, Bin-to-Person RoboShuttle System, Disinfection Robots, Sorting, Moving, Forklift, as well as fully integrated solutions for automated smart fulfillment centers and smart factories. Geek+ has also introduced the first robot-making-robot factory, where 100% of its robots are produced.

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

