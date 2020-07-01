Geek+ Helps Streamline Winit’s Warehouse Operations

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces its commitment to provide smart logistics solutions for enabling efficient and flexible operations to Winit, an integrated supply chain solutions provider for cross-border e-commerce serving industry leaders like eBay, for its fulfillment center located Cincinnati, Ohio.

With an inventory subject to a wide variety of products, massive SKUs, and a rapid increase in online sales, Winit has been looking for solutions that can streamline their warehouse operations, mitigate against management issues due to high turnover of warehouse workers, and enable flexible yet affordable scaling of operations.

Rick DeFiesta, Director of Business Development and Partnership at Geek+, said: “We are pleased that Winit has chosen our Goods-to-Person solution for optimizing their warehouse operations and we are confident that our P-series robots will exceed expectation to increase picking efficiency, simplify processes, and reduce management issues.”

Winit Cincinnati Fulfillment Center will be expanding it’s already 6,200 square meters (66,736 square feet) of robotics warehouse space to 11,000 square meters (118,403 square feet). In turn, the company sees great opportunities in the Geek+ Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model, which provides affordable and tailored solutions that help companies flexibly and quickly scale their operations to meet fluctuations in demand.

“We look forward to working with Geek+ and are very happy to be deploying their smart logistics solutions as they provide an affordable option that can enable a flexible expansion of our operations and mitigate against challenges associated with a shortage of warehouse workers,” said Xiaoliang Luo, Vice President of Operation at Winit. “With an automated warehouse, we will ensure a smooth operation by reducing the COVID-19 impact for our fulfillment center”.

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+ proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate redundant walking of the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot task management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory layouts for maximum efficiency.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

