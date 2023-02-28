Geelong’s Tent Pole Music Festival Reveals Set Times for Inaugural Event

Time to get your highlighters out: organisers have just released the full playing schedule for the upcoming Tent Pole festival, which is landing in Geelong this Saturday, 4th March. The one-day festival features two stages – the aptly named Stage 1 and OK Motels stage – with not a set clash to be seen.

Headliners Pavement and Magic Dirt will close out the two stages, staggered at 45 minutes apart, while Jerikye Williams and Sirens will have the honour of opening the festival just after lunchtime. Scope out the full rundown below.

Magic Dirt: ‘Plastic Loveless Letter’

Auslan Stage Community will be at Tent Pole all day, providing interpretation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Aside from the headliners, there are sets booked in from Spiderbait, punk trio CLAMM, alt-rock outfit Floodlights, The Schizophonics, NT rockers Black Rock Band, Black Lips, Charley Crockett, locals MOD CON and The Prize, and emerging prog crew Sirens.

First announced in September last year, Tent Pole is a collaboration between Roundhouse Entertainment (A Day On The Green), Love Police (Out On The Weekend and Boogie), and Johann Ponniah (I Oh You).

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree Set Times

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

