Geely unveils all-new subcompact via online streaming

In a manner that may seem as the “new normal” for the automotive industry, Geely PH recently launched the Azkarra. The all-new compact SUV is being marketed as a vehicle that aims to redefine the segment in terms of technology, design and engineering.

Launched by way of a digital platform, the Azkarra is a complete redesign from its first generation, which was initially launched in 2016. Guy Burgoyne, Geely China’s VP and GM revealed that they went through a lot to level up the luxury amenities and features of their latest subcompact “After listening to consumer feedback, we also wanted the user to have easier access to Azkarra’s technology and storage spaces by further refining our interior design,” stated Burgoyne. “The previous generation of Azkarra [was] already praised by users in terms of performance and technology. When it was first launched, it was given the nickname ‘the most beautiful SUV in China’ — with such high praise [that] we knew we had to work harder on the second and third generations,” he added.

The integration of the mild hybrid technology to its next vehicle brand is a bold step for Geely as a new challenger in the Philippine automotive industry. Sojitz G Auto PH (SGAP) President and chief operating officer (CEO) Mikihisa Takayama complemented the remark of Burgoyne by saying, “right now, we see that the auto industry is gearing towards hybrid and electric vehicle technology as it becomes increasingly popular,” he explained. Geely’s next generation compact SUV is a 48 V electric motor synergy (EMS) model, powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-charged gasoline engine complemented by a 48 V belt-starter generator, a 48V-12 DCDC converter, 48V lithium-ion battery module and battery management system.

As the World continues its fight against Covid-19, Takayama also revealed that all Geely variants sold locally, including the Azkarra are already equipped with CN95 filters. These cabin filters are designed to effectively filter out dust, harmful gases, particulate matter 2.5 particles, droplets with diameters larger than .74 microns which are often attached to corona viruses.

The Azkarra is competitively priced at P1,438,000 for its front-wheel drive Premium variant and P1,598,000 for the all-wheel drive 48 V EMS Luxury variant. Geely Auto Group CEO An Conghui said, the “the Geely Azkarra, is an affordable luxury SUV. With its technological power, refined interior, healthy space and safety features, the Geely Azkarra will bring a more enjoyable experience to your high-quality life.