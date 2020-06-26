Geisler alerts PCC to alleged PTA abuse

ON Wednesday, former Olympian Donnie Geisler alerted the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to the alleged “abuses and harassment” of the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) towards him.

The 41-year-old veteran of the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics said it is “high time that I should stand my ground and protect my rights against abusive practices. If I will not do it no one else will.”

He also said it took him years to realize the people he treated like family never treated him the same way.

“I finally decided to take action and fight for my rights and to be vindicated with all the abuses and harassment committed not only against me but also my students,” he added.

Geisler lambasted the PTA on social media for preventing national taekwondo athletes from joining his Zoom conference as resource speakers for his students.

Two national athletes, Samuel Morrison and Arven Alcantara, were sanctioned for joining the online seminar but were later forgiven by the PTA.

PTA President Robert Aventajado said the association was merely looking after its interests, honoring sponsorship agreements. When asked what sanctions awaited Geisler, Aventajado did not specify any and declined to elaborate further.

“We want to protect our sponsors. He needs to be disciplined, pero hindi mo kailangang itakwil. (but there’s no need to throw him out in the cold). He is still our boy,” Aventajado told The Manila Times in a phone interview.