GEMS contracted with NetEase Games for Naraka:BladePoint SEA Openimage-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – News Direct – 28 September 2022 – GEMS, the Esports 3.0 Platform, is pleased to announce that it contracted with NetEase Esports for Naraka:BladePoint SEA Open. Naraka:BladePoint is an action-adventure battle royale game developed by 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase Games. GEMS ESPORTS 3.0 PLATFORM used for managing end-end tournament operation for NetEase Esport andaiming to attract players with a prize pool of 15,000 USD and the privilege to be SEA representative in Naraka.

Naraka:BladePoint SEA Open up for registration now!

NetEase Games is one of the largest Chinese internet technology companies with over 51.5 billion USD market value. It has operated over 100 games and generated a remarkable 3.5 billion USD net revenue for the 2022 first half year. NetEase Games is well-known for its brilliant game quality and has dominated the world top grossing company for a long time. In addition, 24 Entertainment is also one of the well-known chinese game developer, with 10 million copies sold worldwide within less than one year, and launched its Xbox version in June, Naraka:BladePoint has showcasing its popularity and its huge gamer base which allows GEMS to create.

Naraka:BladePoint is an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities.

GEMS is excited to contract with NetEase Esports and seeing the collaboration can create new sparks and opportunities for both companies. Being the 1st ESPORTS 3.0 PLATFORM to manage the Naraka SEA Open Qualifier 2022, GEMS is honored to take the lead and being an industry model and brings in more opportunities and create long term business value. GEMS provide a 1-stop shop platform for the gaming vertical where all users can perform all their digital gaming needs on our platform using the O2O services, not only bridging Web2 to Web3 through Esports and making Web3 games the next wave but also exciting, engaging and involving the gaming communities with Support-To-Win campaigns and leveraging on O2O ecosystem and boosting community gaming.

In previous time, GEMS has also work with multiple high-profile event and partnership, GEMS has hosted PUBG Mobile Tournaments in three cities, attracting more than 150 teams with over 600 Esports gamers in August, being the host of the Web2 and Web3 Tournaments in Singapore Blockchain Week 2022 and over 100+ ecosystem partners from Gamefi, Esports, Metaverse & Socialfi. GEMS unique O2O ecosystem opens up unique activities and solutions for gamers to play, support, learn, connect and immerse themselves through online and offline gaming activities and has already gathered several high-net-worth Esports athletes in our ecosystem, through recently launched O2O Esports Tournaments. It has made several tailored arrangements and plans to introduce blockchain + Esports event series to boost user acquisition and connect different stakeholders and players in different industries.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is now open for online registration until 29 September 23:59(GMT+7). It provide excellent opportunities to player to win 15,000USD prize pool. It is a time for you to showcasing your talent and capture the big time of the Esports generations!

For solo player registration: https://forms.gle/1gPmJV1cRvR3utTh7

For Trio player registration: https://forms.gle/FzMgJBMGur7aUQXf7

For more detail https://www.narakathegame.com/

