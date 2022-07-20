GEMS Presents its Esports 3.0 Platform at Singapore Blockchain Week 2022GEMS Technology Limited

HONG KONG SAR – News Direct – 20 July 2022 – Hong Kong – GEMS, the world first blockchain Esports platform, will be attending the Singapore Blockchain Week (SGBCW) – one of the biggest blockchain events in Asia – with exhibition booths to present its Esports 3.0 Platform from 25 to 29 July, demonstrating the immersive O2O (online to offline) experience of Esports.

Andy Koh, CEO of GEMS, will join a keynote speech to share insights about developing Esports 3.0 with leverage on the blockchain ecosystem. Yuan Wong and Tracy Sheriden Tan, CEO of LABS Group and Arena Esports Hotel respectively, which are crucial partners of GEMS, will also join panel to discuss substantial trends in the ever-growing blockchain landscape at the summit.

During SGBCW, visitors could get first-hand experience of the future Esports with GEMS Esports 3.0 Platform by trying out different virtual and real-life gaming scenarios at its exhibition booths. The new Esports gaming site will also provide a series of popular GameFi and Esports 1v1 game tournaments where winners would be eligible to gain an NFT.

Putting the spotlight on Web 3.0, SGBCW 2022 Summit is themed “Web 3.0 and Beyond” and has a stellar lineup of speakers including Richard Yuan, CTH founder to deliver a keynote speech. CEO of GEMS Andy Koh, as one of the keynote speakers, will speak on how blockchain is reshaping the Esports industry and unlocking the immense potential of the Sharing Economy, by leveraging new applications such as smart contracts and digital wallets backed by blockchain technology.

“Blockchain is an innovative technology empowering different industries, and its ecosystem is booming with its diversified applications, and Esports 3.0 is one of them,” said Andy. “GEMS is the world’s first blockchain Esports platform providing one-stop service. We are excited to share and communicate our ideas and vision in SGBCW 2022.”

Following Andy’s remarks, Yuan Wong, CEO of LABS Group will join the panel discussion on 27 July to share his insights on how companies can catch the wave of Web 3.0 and its benefits. While Tracy Sheriden Tan, CEO of Arena Esports Hotel, GEMS’ founding partner, will share her experience on how female leaders are shaping the future of the Metaverse and making it accessible to the world.

For more information, please visit thegems.gg .

