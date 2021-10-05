Gen Z workplace dynamics

There's merit in knowing what and why things go viral on the Internet even if you think your industry is far removed from needing to advertise on social media.

Take, for example, a tweet posted back in April where a supposed HR personnel mentioned that a fresh graduate had declined the offer of a P37,000 starting salary. By itself, the tweet was unremarkable but what made it viral was the unexpected relevance and ensuing discourse.

While it can be agreed that P37,000 is comparatively high starting salary, at the time it was posted the tweet was sandwiched between Labor Day, the pandemic and the release of news stories showing that the average monthly cost of living in Manila was P50,798. The younger generation was therefore quick to defend the fresh graduate, citing that she knew her worth and that everyone was entitled to a livable minimum wage.

There's another discussion to be had there about the low cost of labor in the Philippines but more relevant to this article was that the Twitter user who started it all asked further: “What kind of mindset do kids have these days?” The point is that the whole interaction was representative of the kind of mindset “kids” or Gen Zers have these days — and they're about to make up a large portion of the workforce.

Understanding the Gen Z philosophy

From this incident alone, one can surmise that the younger generation continues to be outspoken, independent and guided strongly by their moral standards. The latter is already evident from their choices as consumers, boycotting and aligning themselves with companies depending on how ethical and sustainable the latter appear to be. It also applies to their workplace choices. To illustrate, The New York Times reported that Gen Z graduates were less inclined to apply with Facebook and Google due to the perceived harm these companies commit.

Additionally, the desire for a higher wage is shared across the demographic. An InsideOut Development survey revealed that Gen Z professionals expect better pay and perks, a promotion within a year of working and bosses who are available to coach and train them. Multiple studies — from Adobe, Microsoft and Bankrate — also say that Gen Z and millennial workers are inclined to leave their companies in the short term.

While the old guard might call these tendencies as “entitled,” it's important to note that the findings aren't necessarily bad or spell doom for traditional companies. The results only show that a Gen Zer prioritizes financial security and the ability to have actual work-life balance. Read another way, the results show that Gen Zers are bold and know what they want and it's high time for companies to step up their game to compete for this young talent pool.

Competition for Gen Z

Competition is the right word here, especially in pandemic-struck Philippines with its rising population of digital freelancers and gig economy enthusiasts. Advances in technology and better connectivity have opened more avenues through which young people can find revenue. A 2020 Payoneer study shows that these opportunities are dominated by the youth with 67 percent of Filipino freelancers being under the age of 35. It will be no surprise if, as a generation of true digital natives, Gen Z continues the trend.

So where does that leave traditional companies? Going forward, they need to meet Gen Zers halfway and allow the generation's distinct values to alter the workplace if they want to attract, much less retain, talent.

The biggest advantage gig economies have over traditional companies is flexibility, both in terms of workplace and working hours. It's been said that hybrid work-from-home arrangements will be part of the “new normal” but companies might want to consider it more seriously as a strategy to cater to the more independent and tech-savvy Gen Z demographic.

Keeping Gen Z hires happy

Contrary to assumptions, Gen Zers are also on the lookout more for clear communication, purposeful work and advancement. Gone are the days when fun office features and quirky gimmicks would interest young talent. Instead, companies are more likely to pique this demographic's interest with a clear outline of expectations for the role, pay transparency and a strong sense of career progression. It is not required to emphasize your warm company culture in a job description, for surely Gen Z applicants will judge that for themselves, as well as research reviews of your company's management style, workload and turnover rates in the interim.

Further, while promotions within a year might be difficult for most companies unless they create new roles, Gen Zers are receptive to feedback and evaluation or at least receptive to knowing exactly what they need to improve in order to achieve the growth they desire. A management style that focuses on their development and well-being, with ample recognition of the work they've done so far, will go a long way in keeping new employees happy.

Concluding thoughts

Understandably, these are difficult and costly changes for a company to undergo. For some, meeting Generation Z's expectations is not just a question of increasing the budget but overhauling the entire company's culture. In this economy where there's as much pressure on companies to improve their value propositions, it will benefit traditional enterprises to allow themselves to be influenced since Gen Z and future generations will be the likely determiners of how work changes in the coming years. Gen Zers bring with them fresh perspectives, enthusiasm and a forward-thinking mindset that's focused on how to improve along with the time.

All in all, the qualities that make this a generation of tricky job applicants and hires are the same qualities that make them wonderful assets for companies.

Ramil Nañola is a partner at the Audit and Assurance Division of P&A Grant Thornton. P&A Grant Thornton is one of the leading audit, tax, advisory and outsourcing firms in the Philippines, with 24 partners and more than 1000 staff members. Tweet us at @GrantThorntonPH, like us on Facebook at P&A Grant Thornton and email your comments to pagrantthornton@ph.gt.com. For more information, visit our website at www.grantthornton.com.ph.