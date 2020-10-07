GENE Life Was Officially Established, With The Dedication To Provide Anti-pandemic Supplies, Including COVID-19 Test KitsPhoto (edited).JPG

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Leveraging Industry Network And Expertise Of Amuse Group,

Grand View Bio Tech And Mason Supreme Healthcare,

GENE Life Strives To Seize the Anti-pandemic Product Market In Hong Kong And The Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 October 2020 – Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKEx GEM stock code: 08545, “Amuse Group”) and Grand View Bio Tech (“Grand View”) announced the establishment of their joint venture GENE Life Company Limited (“GENE Life”, “Company”). Leveraging both companies’ expertise and market edges, GENE Life is dedicated to engaging in assembling and the sale of anti-pandemic products, which include COVID-19 test kits, in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

(From second left to right)

GENE Life Image Ambassador: Miss Kiko Leung

Mason Supreme Healthcare Group: Dr. Keith Wong

GENE Life Chief Executive Officer: Miss Kammy Cheung

Representative of Grand View Bio Tech: Mr Raymond Leung

GENE Life General Manager：Miss Candy Leung

While the materials of COVID-19 test kits serve as the primary product of GENE Life, the Company offers other products including face masks and immunity-boosting nutritional supplements.

With an aim to enhancing its product diversity and sales channels, Grand View, the shareholder of GENE Life, had previously signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mason Supreme Healthcare (“MSH”), a subsidiary company of Mason Group Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 00273), which core business is to provide medical consultancy and health management services in the Greater Bay Area.

“With COVID-19 raging, the awareness of health protection has been increasing among citizens, leading to the rising demand of the anti-pandemic products. The establishment of GENE Life is here to meet such market demand. We will leverage the expertise and market edges of our shareholders and other business partners, which include Grand View’s rich experience in trading business of face masks and COVID-19 test kits, and MSH’s healthcare expertise and resources. Together with the investment of Amuse Group, we will promote our quality anti-pandemic products to the citizens in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area”, said Ms. Kammy Cheung, the CEO of GENE Life.

“In the future, in order to meet the demand of health products and services at different life stages, apart from fostering the business of anti-pandemic products, we will also provide business solutions in various aspects, such as precise health check, preventive medicines and anti-aging.”