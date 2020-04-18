Trending Now

Gene Xpert rapid COVID-19 test kits to still undergo validation, says DOH

Health TopNews
MANILA, Philippines — The Gene Xpert test kits, which can give results for coronavirus infection in less than an hour, will still undergo validation, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday. The rapid test kits are set to arrive in the country next week.

“Mayroon po tayong matatanggap na 3,000 Gene Xpert kits sa susunod na linggo. Ngunit hindi ito agad-agad ipagkakaloob sa mga certified laboratoryo dahil sasailalim pa ito sa validation,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press briefing.

(We will receive 3,000 Gene Xpert kits by next week. But this will not be distributed immediately to certified laboratories as it will still undergo validation.)

In an earlier online press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Gene Xpert test kits would show results after 45 minutes – faster than the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits being used in the 17 DOH-accredited laboratories nationwide. The RT-PCR ideally has a turnaround time of 24 hours.

According to Vergeire, the Gene Xpert test kits were previously used for detecting tuberculosis. However, she also admitted that more specimens can be tested daily if the Gene Xpert test kits would be used.

To date, DOH said a total of 56,048 tests for detecting the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 have already been conducted in the country.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, China, Coronavirus, coronavirus Philippines, COVID-19, Department of Health, DoH, Gene Xpert test kits, Health, Local news, Nation, NcoV, nCoV update, news, novel coronavirus, Outbreak, pandemic, Philippine news updates, test kits, Virus, World Health Organization, Wuhan
