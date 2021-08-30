GeneQuantum announces Dr. Yi Xia as Senior Vice President of Statistics and Data Science

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GeneQuantum Healthcare, an industry leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to next generation bioconjugate drugs through innovative intelligent ligase-dependent conjugation (iLDC) technology platform, announces the appointment of Dr. Yi Xia as Senior Vice President of Statistics and Data Science to further strengthen the company’s management team.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Xia to join our management team,” Dr. Gang Qin, GeneQuantum’s Chairman and CEO, said, “GeneQuantum tries its best to accelerate the global clinical development of innovative bioconjugate drugs represented by Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) through our unique iLDC platform to rapidly expand the product pipeline. His joining will strengthen GeneQuantum’s clinical data management, analysis, and statistics of novel drugs, better and faster to promote the company’s innovative drug clinical trial development so that patients will benefit earlier from our effective product.”

Dr. Yi Xia received his Ph.D. in Statistics from Rutgers University. Dr. Xia has nearly 18 years of experience in the novel drug clinical development. He has worked for the top pharmaceutical companies including Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo and Luye. Dr. Xia has rich experience in biostatistics, data management, clinical trial design, NDA submissions.

Dr. Xia expressed his great pleasure in joining GeneQuantum. He stated, ” I am honored to join GeneQuantum. As a fast-growing global biopharmaceutical company. I look forward to working with the team to better and faster drive the development of the company’s differentiated and innovative bioconjugate drug global clinical trials, to accelerate the clinical development of product pipeline and bring more effective and safer novel drugs to patients worldwide.”

About Genequantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics, with the goal to become a globally competitive leader in biopharmaceuticals. The company possesses innovative and patented iLDC (intellectual Ligase Dependent Conjugation) technical platform, focuses on next generation site-specific bioconjugate development, and aim to address the unmet medical needs of global cancer patients.

