General Biologicals Corporation (GBC) and Chairman Lin Tsong-Chin Honored at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Taiwan is pleased to honor 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Diagnostic and pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer General Biologicals Corporation (GBC) and Chairman Lin Tsong-Chin were honored with the Corporate Excellence and Master Entrepreneur awards at the APEA 2022 Taiwan.

With more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, GBC Chairman Lin Tsong-Chin has guided the company to become a leading world-class manufacturing IVD and healthcare service provider. GBC’s vision is to provide affordable, simple, effective diagnostic solutions for blood tests. Meanwhile, its mission is to be a world-class manufacturer and provider of diagnostics and healthcare. GBC’s corporate values comprise “Integrity, Intellection, Integration, and Innovation”. The company always practices honesty and is open to any feedback received to maintain the highest quality of work. Most importantly, GBC cares about any unethical issues that may impact society.

Moreover, GBC strives to achieve customers’ goals and reach corporate objectives set by its own means as well as integrate its different talents and resources to provide a better experience for its customers to use its products and services.

GBC also continuously innovates its products and services with its partners and customers. GBC’s latest developments are COVID-19 Real-Time PCR kits and COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests. GBC is committed to benefiting more patients through digital medical diagnosis services.

Regarding its more CSR-focused projects, GBC has been giving back to society by donating COVID-19 antigen rapid tests during the pandemic when there was a shortage of testing kits. The company has also been partnering up with a non-profit organization that focuses on helping disabled children to improve their communication skills. Besides that, GBC has constantly reviewed ways to use recycled materials on the product packages as the company moves away from the paper format to save trees and protect the environment.

GBC currently has 110 people worldwide including one R&D/ manufacturing site in Taiwan, one R&D/ clinical lab in the U.S., one in Canada, one sales marketing office in China, and two clinical labs in Taiwan. As of now, GBC is building a new site with 9 floors and 3 basement levels for a total of 46,200 square meters in Hsin Chu, Taiwan.

With the new R&D and Manufacturing building, GBC will focus on Precision Diagnostics which comprises Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassay Diagnostics, AI System integration, Protein Drug Development, Immune Cell Culture Development Center, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Development and Services.

As the company progresses to 2023, Chairman Lin’s vision is to lead GBC to become a world-class manufacturer and provider of diagnostics and healthcare. The company makes it its mission to help build a better life for people by implementing superior and innovative diagnostic technology and improving everyone’s quality of life anywhere, at any time.

