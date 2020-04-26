General community quarantine ‘new normal’ — Palace

THE general community quarantine (GCQ) will be the “new normal” for as long as there is no vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said.

“So talaga pong habang wala pang bakuna, hindi pa po tayo makakabalik doon sa normal na alam natin bago nga tumama itong Covid-19 (For as long as there is no vaccine, we cannot return to normal as we knew it before Covid-19),” Roque said in a radio interview with DZBB on Sunday.

“So ang importante po ay itong mga areas na mapapasailalim sa GCQ…maski iyong mga areas [na] nasa ECQ po kinakailangan alam din nila ang new normal, dahil kapag ang mga areas naman na nasa ilalim ng ECQ ay magiging GCQ na rin e ganoon din ang magiging buhay natin (So what is important is that these areas which will be placed under GCQ…even areas which are under ECQ, should know the new normal, because our lives will also be like that when the areas under ECQ become placed under GCQ,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte extended the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15 in the National Capital Region, Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and other “high-risk” areas.

Roque said that moderate-risk areas would be under GCQ until May 15, subject to further evaluation.

Low-risk areas are under GCQ until May 15, and if the situation improves, the quarantine will be modified further, which may eventually lead to normalization, Roque said.