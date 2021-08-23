General Mills Awarded Asia’s 12th Best Workplaces 2021 by Great Place to Work®

HONG KONG, Aug. 23 2021 /PRNewswire/ — General Mills Hong Kong – a part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc. – has been recognized among Asia’s Best Workplaces 2021 across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) by the prestigious international consulting firm Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. General Mills improved its ranking this year by 10 places to the 12th position among a total of 30 multinational companies.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. General Mills was also evaluated on how well it is creating a For AllTM workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

The award recognizes General Mills’ continued efforts to build a culture of collaboration and commitment across AMEA markets even as the world witnessed disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, considering several proactive measures that General Mills undertook to support its employees during the pandemic to ensure their safety and well-being.

This year, Great Place to Work® surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 diverse countries and cultures in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director – AMEA of General Mills said, “General Mills’ continued recognition as one of Asia’s Best Workplaces reflects the trust that our employees place in the company and its strong intent towards inclusion and diversity. As we continue ‘Making the Food the World Loves’, we remain deeply committed to the welfare of our employees.”

He added that this year was particularly relevant as COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being to the front of mind for both employers and employees.

Ms. Cindy Lau, HR Head, Hong Kong said, “This is a great moment for us all at General Mills as this recognition is a testament to how we, as an organisation and our people, responded to the challenges posed by COVID-19. Employee welfare is a top priority for us and all our engagement programs are designed and executed, keeping this in mind. The improved ranking this year is a reflection of the trust our employees have in the organization and its ability to support them even at a critical time like this. At General Mills, we will continue to remain focused on employee welfare.”

“The Best Workplaces in Asia™ set the bar for company culture by supporting employee well-being and building inclusive workplaces that are good for everyone. “They demonstrate how much they value their most important resource – their people. Thanks to these companies, more than 3.3 million employees benefit from the highest working conditions in a range of industries across Asia.”

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion. Established in 1984, General Mills Hong Kong aims at serving its consumers with delightful, innovative products who are seeking newer food experiences. The company is known for its global best practices in technology and food expertise with strong local market manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities.