Generali Asia announces the appointment of Cecilia Chang as CEO of Generali Life Hong Kong and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branchimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Generali Asia announces the appointment of Cecilia Chang as the Chief Executive Officer of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch. Cecilia will report directly to Roberto Leonardi, Regional Officer, Asia.

Cecilia joined the Generali Group in 2016 in Hong Kong as Head of Financial Lines and Underwriting, Asia for the Global Corporate & Commercial (“GC&C”) business and relocated to Milan in 2018 as Global Head of Financial Lines & Underwriting in GC&C. Prior to joining Generali, she began her insurance career as a corporate lawyer for a Chicago based carrier and moved on to hold leadership positions in underwriting at multinational carriers in the USA and Asia.

Roberto Leonardi, Regional Officer, Asia said, “I am delighted to have Cecilia join us. Cecilia has a wealth of experience in the insurance industry and a strong track record of success. I am confident that Cecilia will provide strong leadership to the team in Hong Kong to drive the continued transformation and growth agenda of Generali Hong Kong.”

Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited and General Manager of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch said, “I am excited to join Generali Hong Kong and work alongside a high performing team. Leveraging our Group’s heritage and global expertise, I look forward to delivering sustainable growth and leading Generali Hong Kong to become a Lifetime Partner to our business partners and customers.”

