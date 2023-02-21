Generali Hong Kong garners “Award for Excellence in Wealth Accumulation Products” at Ming Pao Awards for Excellence in Finance 2023Ming Pao Award for Excellence.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 February 2023 – Generali Hong Kong has garnered the “Award for Excellence in Wealth Accumulation Products” at the Ming Pao Awards for Excellence in Finance 2023, for its flagship savings insurance plan “LionTycoon Beyond”. This marks Generali Hong Kong’s insurance products being recognised at this Awards for three years in a row, across deferred annuity, wealth accumulation and critical illness protection.

Ms. Quinney Tang, Division head, Product Development of Generali Hong Kong received the “Award for Excellence in Wealth Accumulation Product” on behalf of the Company.

Ms. Quinney Tang, Division head, Product Development of Generali Hong Kong said, “We are pleased to receive the “Award for Excellence in Wealth Accumulation Products” from Ming Pao which is a testament to our strong commitment to being customers’ lifetime partner with our innovative products. Going forward, Generali Hong Kong will continue to drive product innovation to meet different customer needs along their life journey.”

To meet the changing customer needs on wealth planning and accumulation during the life journey, Generali Hong Kong has recently launched the upgraded “LionTycoon Beyond 2”, with new benefits including Policy Split Option and Contingent Recipient Option, providing customers with flexibility for legacy planning. Along with the very attractive projected return, “LionTycoon Beyond 2” helps customers accomplish their financial goals at different life stages with ease.

Ming Pao Awards for Excellence in Finance aims to recognise outstanding financial institutions for their positive contributions and achievements in Greater Bay Area.

For more information about “LionTycoon Beyond 2”, please visit:



https://www.generali.com.hk/EN_US/savings-and-retirement/liontycoon-beyond-2



“Generali Hong Kong” refers to “Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited” unless stated otherwise.

Terms and conditions apply. The press release does not contain the full provisions of the products and the full terms can be found in the Policy Provisions. For details of coverage, limitations, product risks, terms and conditions, please refer to the insurance policy documents, e.g. illustration, Policy Provision, product brochure and other supplementary materials (if applicable).

Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.