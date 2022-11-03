Generali named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022Generali-HKFI-awards.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – Generali has been named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022.This award aims to recognize a company’s efforts relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainability, and how it embraced the principles of business sustainability and ESG in its operations.

Generali named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022

Ady Law, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Generali Hong Kong said, “We are truly humbled and honored to receive this award. ESG and Sustainability are increasingly important topics in the world. At Generali, we strongly believe sustainability is a necessary way of business, and have integrated it in the very core of our business, be it in product development, corporate social responsibility, or Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. We are pleased to be playing a part in creating a better and more sustainable future for our next generations.”

Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and South China Morning Post (SCMP), The Hong Kong Insurance Awards is one of the most prestigious brand elections in the industry and honours companies for their top notched performance and innovation.

Hashtag: #Generali